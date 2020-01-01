Driver Booster PRO
New Downloads
- windows
- 516 downloads
Rclone 1.53.3
Seamlessly copy and synchronize the files and folders in multiple cloud storage you use at the sam...
- windows
- 28 downloads
HTMLMediaplayer 2020.291
A compact piece of software that allows you to organize multimedia files into playlists, customize...
- windows
- 24,507 downloads
Manager (Desktop Edition) 20.10.66
Keep a close eye on financial information, such as assets, income, expenses, and liquidity by crea...
- windows
- 496 downloads
Jam.py framework 5.4.102
Event-driven framework designed to help you create web or desktop applications that require a data...
- windows
- 3,783 downloads
ConvertXtoHD 3.0.0.71 / 3.0.0.74 beta
A reliable and user-friendly software solution that helps you assign subtitles, crop, cut and burn...
- games
- 24,642 downloads
Origin 10.5.50
Purchase games, download demos, and keep your video game collection organized with this handy appl...
- games
- 66,484 downloads
League of Legends Client 9.20
A world class MOBA that won half of the world over with its characters and intense fights
- games
- 60,977 downloads
Valve Steam Oct 2 2019
Valve Corporation's means of keeping you happily connected to the gaming community
- games
- 29,934 downloads
World of Warcraft 8.2.5 Battle for Azeroth
Join an epic fantasy world that pretty much spawned all other fantasy worlds in this action-packed...
- games
- 1,674 downloads
GOG Galaxy 1.2.58.220
Keep up to date with the latest GOG.com offers, purchase, install and play games all from this cli...
- drivers
- 5 downloads
Gigabyte Z390 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce 5G (rev. 1.0) BIOS F4f
BIOS
- drivers
- 2 downloads
Gigabyte Z390 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce 5G (rev. 1.0) BIOS F2
BIOS
- drivers
- 1 download
Gigabyte Z390 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce 5G (rev. 1.0) BIOS F3
BIOS
- drivers
- 5 downloads
Nikon Z6 II Camera Firmware 1.01
Digital Camera / Webcam / Camcorder
- drivers
- 6 downloads
Gigabyte Z390 Gaming SLI (rev. 1.0) BIOS F10j
BIOS
- linux
- 16,563 downloads
Thunderbird 78.5.0 / 83.0 Beta 3
The Thunderbird project provides a total redesign of the Mozilla e-mail component
- linux
- 95,623 downloads
Opera 72.0.3815.378 / 73.0.3856.156 Beta / 74.0.3876.0 Dev
Surf the Internet in a safer, faster and easier way with the Opera browser for Linux
- linux
- 216,170 downloads
Google Chrome 87.0.4280.66 / 88.0.4315.5 Dev
The powerful, lightweight and easy-to-use web browser developed by the well known Google company
- linux
- 2,034 downloads
Node.js 15.2.1 Current / 14.15.1 LTS
A very powerful command-line program to easily create scalable network applications
- linux
- 177,082 downloads
Firefox 83.0
The Linux version of one of the most popular and powerful web browser products on the entire Inter...
- mac
- 4,206 downloads
CoLocalizer Pro 7.0.1
Analysis tool that can help you correct the picture background and calculate various parameters re...
- mac
- 5,379 downloads
HP Easy Scan 1.10.0
It makes life with your HP scanner much easier and it provides you with a set of advanced yet easy...
- mac
- 4,027 downloads
Sparkle 3.0.2
A simple and user-friendly macOS application that comes with all the tools and features needed to ...
- mac
- 3,107 downloads
Kiwi for Gmail 2.0.37
Manage multiple Gmail accounts from your Mac's desktop and avoid having to use a web browser for t...
- mac
- 780 downloads
Maccy 0.18.2
Exceedingly simple, lightweight and open-source clipboard manager that remembers any text you have...
Tagove
A complete solution for customer engagement and retention, offering live chat, one- or two-way vid...
GGather
Save links with this browser-based tool, give them proper titles and descriptions, use ratings to ...
TMetric
Use this online solution to track work time, on your own or with your team, see reports for each p...
Appy Pie
Create native mobile apps with this browser-based tool providing lots of layouts that you can cust...
Notejoy
Boost your team’s productivity with this online solution that lets you write and share notes, crea...
- Kimcy929
- 1 download
Floating ToolBox - Assistive Touch 1.2.9.9
Floating ToolBox is an easy-to-use solution that enables you to create custom shortcuts and launch...
- vidlabs
- 4 downloads
Image to PDF Converter | Free JPG to PDF 2.2.9
Image to PDF Converter is a straightforward tool that enables you to turn pictures into PDFs with ...
- Kinedu
- 1 download
Kinedu: Baby Developmental Activities & Milestones 1.35.0
Kinedu is an app that lets parents discover hundreds of age-appropriate activities for their young...
- Rhythm Software
- 18 downloads
Code Editor 0.4.3
Code Editor is a tool that provides syntax highlighting for dozens of programming languages, auto-...
- 52 Spring Street LLC
- 1 download
Simplish - Work and Life Organizer 1.0.8
Simplish is an app that helps users stay on top of their responsibilities, separate daily tasks in...
Latest Reviews
Chicken Police Review (PS4)
A brilliant visual novel with some adventure mechanics
Stirring Abyss Review (PC)
Under the sea, solving mysteries with turn-based tactics
October Night Games Review (PC)
Call on Cthulhu and find some friend to end the world with
Remothered: Broken Porcelain Review (PS4)
A broken experience that offers nothing but frustration
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Review (PS4)
The remaster of a remake that still feels dated
Airplane Mode Review (PC)
Read a nice magazine and listen to some podcasts
Stories Untold Review (PS4)
A modern take on the classic text based adventure games
PositronX Review (PC)
Variety, grace, guns, and roguelite runs
Watch Dogs Legion Review (PC)
Ok, let's unfuck London, one hack at a time
Torchlight III Review (PS4)
This is not the action RPG you were hoping for
News
Override 2: Super Mech League Preview (PC)
Big fighting mechs with some interesting twists
Google Announces Major Google Chrome Extensions Privacy Update
Devs will be required to share data collection information
What Is the New HTTPS-Only Mode in Firefox 83
New security mode available in the latest Firefox update
GeForce NOW Launches on iPhone, Fortnite for iOS Confirmed
Everything you need to know about today’s announcement
Apple to Fix iPhone 12 Green Tint Problem with iOS Update
Internal document shares more information on the bug
Surprise iOS 14.2 Update Released for the iPhone 12
Apple releases new version of iOS 14.2 for its latest iPhone
Microsoft Teams Desktop App Can Finally Eliminate Background Noise
Background noise suppression is now live in Teams on desktop
Windows Apps on Apple Silicon Are a Real Thing Now
CrossOver brings Windows software to the M1 chip
Microsoft Begins Working on Microsoft Edge Browser for Apple Silicon
M1 support is in the works, Microsoft officially confirms
Apple Cuts App Store Fees with a Catch
Developers would only have to pay a 15% commission
Microsoft’s Android Phone Will Get Much Cheaper on Black Friday
Surface Duo discount prepared for this year’s Black Friday
